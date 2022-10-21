Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Barred From Holding Public Office Over Allegedly Selling State Gifts

THE ELECTION Commission of Pakistan on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office over charges of unlawfully selling state gifts received from heads of other nations and foreign dignitaries.

According to Reuters, Khan misled authorities about the gifts he received from foreign heads of state while he was in power.

Imran, who assumed power in 2018, received expensive gifts from Arab rulers during official visits. These gifts were deposited in Toshakhana. He later bought the same at a discounted price as per relevant laws and sold it at a large profit.

These gifts either remain deposited in the Toshakhana or can be auctioned and the money acquired through it is to be deposited into the national treasury.

Earlier, on September 19, the counsel for Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, Ali Zafar, admitted that his client had sold at least four presents he had received during 2018–19.

"The gifts were sold for Rs 58 million, and their receipts were enclosed with the income tax returns filed by my client," the lawyer apprised the ECP.

Earlier, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) filed the reference in August, stating that Khan had only paid for a small number of the items he brought home from the "Toshakhana," and that the majority of the items he took from the government treasure house were taken without payment.

According to media sources, the former Pakistani prime minister sold three expensive watches to a local watch dealer last month for a total of more than 154 million Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Imran Khan reportedly made millions of rupees from the jewel-class watches that foreign dignitaries handed him, according to The News International publication.

After his PTI government changed the regulations and put the gift retention price at 50% of its original value, Khan was able to keep the most costly watch, which cost over PKR 101 million, for 20% of its value.

"Imran Khan sold these gifts for PKR 140 million in Dubai," Shehbaz said.

He said that the expensive gifts included diamond jewellery sets, bracelets, and wristwatches.

Shehbaz's statement was made in response to a query on a case filed in the Islamabad High Court demanding information about the Toshakhana, to which the then-prime minister Imran Khan had responded that the information could not be disclosed due to the Official Secrets Act of 1923.