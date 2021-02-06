India said that any protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the ongoing efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Emphasizing on finding 'equitable solution' with due respect to human rights, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) called on protesting farmers and Indian authorities to exercise maximum restraint to resolve the over two-month-long impasse over the new farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year. The OHCHR said that the rights to peaceful assembly and expression should be protected both offline and online.

"India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all," it tweeted.

This comes amid a backlash by the Indian government and authorities against the tweets by global personalities in support of the farmers. In a strong response to the remarks made by foreign individuals and entities, the MEA said the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments is "neither accurate nor responsible".

India said that any protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the ongoing efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.

"The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming," the MEA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have called for a nationwide chakka jam today, during which they will state and national highways across the country to mark their protest against the internet ban at protest sites and alleged harassment by the police personnel on them and other reasons.

However, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, said that the farmers will not block the roads in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, even as it asserted that peasants in other parts of the country will block national and state highways for three hours -- from 12 pm to 3 pm -- but in a peaceful way.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for over 70 days, demanding a complete repeal of three central farm laws.

Multiple rounds of talks between the Government and the farmer unions have remained deadlocked. The protests at the Delhi borders for the repeal of the three contentious agri laws that were enacted in September last year.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan