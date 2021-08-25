Former minister of Afghanistan Syed Ahmed Shah Sadat was recently spotted working as a pizza delivery boy in the German city of Leipzig. Sadat's photos delivering a pizza in bright orange uniform were posted by Al-Jazeera Arabia on Twitter.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Former minister of Afghanistan Syed Ahmed Shah Sadat, who held the position the Communications and IT Minister in Ashraf Ghani's cabinet, was recently spotted working as a pizza delivery boy in the German city of Leipzig. Sadat's photos delivering a pizza in bright orange uniform were posted by Al-Jazeera Arabia on Twitter.

Confirming that the photos were his to the Sky News, Sadat said he started working as a food delivery professional for German company Livrando after his money ran out. He further added that his story will serve as a "catalyst" to change the way high-ranking people live their lives in Asia and the Arab world.

وزير الاتصالات والتكنولوجيا الأفغاني السابق سيد أحمد سادات يلجأ لمهنة توصيل طلبات الطعام على متن دراجة هوائية في مدينة لايبزيغ الألمانية التي وصلها نهاية عام 2020، بعد تخليه عن منصبه pic.twitter.com/zfFERbqCmD — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) August 24, 2021

Sadat had joined Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government as a cabinet minister in 2018. He had served for two years as the Afghanistan information and technology minister and later resigned in 2020 due to differences with Ghani. He then reportedly arrived in Germany in December last year.

Sadat holds two master’s degrees from Oxford University, one in electronic engineering and the other in communications. He has worked in more than 20 communication-related fields in 13 countries. Plus he has 23 years of experience working in the field of communication.

Sadat worked as a technical advisor to Afghanistan's communication and information technology ministry from 2005 to 2013. He also served as CEO of Ariana Telecom in London from 2016 until 2017.

Meanwhile, it has been 10 days since the Taliban took over the capital city Kabul, which led to president Ashraf Ghani fleeing the city and being granted asylum by the UAE. When asked to speak about the development in Afghanistan, Sadat told said, "The fall of the Ashraf Ghani government so quickly, was not expected."

