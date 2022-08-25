Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Gets Bail Till September 1 In Anti-Terror Case

A Pakistani court on Thursday granted an interim pre-arrest bail plea to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the terror case filed against him for threatening a sessions judge during a public rally.

Reportedly, a case was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader under Anti-Terrorism Act after he made threatening remarks against the judge and capital police at a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

Khan's lawyer Babar Awan, while speaking to the news agency Reuters said that bail had been granted until Sept. 1, after which they will apply for another extension. "We asked for a longer time because Imran Khan is contesting elections on many seats and he needs to go on campaign, but court gave us just a week," he said.

Earlier on August 20, the PTI chief had staged a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, after claims of torture in custody.

According to a report by Geo News, he had warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would "not spare" them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture.

Earlier, Khan's lawyers filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf in a terrorism case registered for 'threatening' a female judge and senior police officers in a public rally. The pre-arrest bail plea claimed that the case was based on "surmises and conjectures" and that no evidence was available on record against Imran in connection with the case.

It also claimed that there was no "direct or indirect" evidence available on record against Imran in the case.

Amid the row surrounding the ant-terror case, the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres this week said he is "aware" of the recent terrorism charges against Imran Khan and has called for an "impartial legal process".

Responding to a question during a press briefing on Monday, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General said that the UN chief was "aware" of the charges brought by Imran Khan and emphasised the "need for a competent, independent and impartial legal process."

"The secretary-general urges calm, lowering of tensions and respect for the rule of law, human rights, and fundamental freedoms," he said.

(With agency Inputs)