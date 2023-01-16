Ex-Afghan Woman MP Who Stayed In Kabul After Taliban Takeover Shot Dead

Mursal was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul, Afghanistan after the Taliban overthrown the US-backed government. (Image Credit: @NasimiShabnam/Twitter)

AN AFGHAN former lawmaker, Mursal Nabizada, and one of her bodyguards were killed by a gunman in a late-night attack at her home on Sunday, Associated Press reported citing police officials. Mursal was a member of parliament in the US-backed government that was toppled by the Taliban in 2021.

“Nabizada, along with one of her bodyguards, was shot dead at her house," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran was quoted as saying by AFP.

Zadran further said that the security forces have started a serious investigation into the matter and informed that her brother was also wounded in the attack which happened during the night between Saturday and Sunday, as reported by AFP.

Former lawmaker Mariam Solaimankhil took to Twitter and wrote that Nabizada was a fearless champion of Afghanistan. “ A true trailblazer- a strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger. Despite being offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she chose to stay and fight for her people," she wrote on Twitter.

32-year-old Nabizada was a Kabul-based member of parliament since 2018 and was a native of the eastern province of Nangarhar. She was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul, Afghanistan after the Taliban overthrown the US-backed government.

Nabizada also worked on the parliamentary defence commission and was hired by the Institute for Human Resources Development and Research, a private non-governmental organisation.

