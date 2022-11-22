Every 11 Minutes, A Woman Or Girl Is Killed By An Intimate Partner: UN Chief

UN Chief Antonio Guterres expressed his thoughts on women rights and violence against them. (Image Credit: Reuters)

UN Chief Antonio Guterres said that a woman is killed every 11 minutes by an intimate partner or a family member. He said such violence against them is the most prevalent “human rights violation” in the world.

Guterres called on the governments to implement national action plans that tackle this misfortune and urged governments to increase funding by 50 per cent to women’s rights organisations and movements by 2026.

General Secretary Guetress made this remark ahead of the International Day for the 'Elimination of Violence against Women which is observed on November 25.

Speaking about women's rights, UN Chief said, “Violence against women and girls is the most pervasive human rights violation in the world. Every 11 minutes, a woman or a girl is killed by an intimate partner or family member and we know that other stresses, from the COVID-19 pandemic to economic turmoil, inevitably lead to even more physical and verbal abuse.”

He also said that women are also prone to online sexual abuse, misogynistic hate speech, image abuse, and grooming by perpetrators.

“This discrimination, violence, and abuse targeting half of humanity come at a steep cost. It limits women’s and girls’ participation in all walks of life, denies their basic rights and freedoms, and blocks the equal economic recovery and sustainable growth our world needs,” Antonio Guterres said.

The UN Chief gave a wake-up call to countries across the world to “consign violence against women and girls to the history books,” saying that this is the time for transformative action that ends violence against women and girls.

Antonio Guterres expressed his thoughts on women's rights at a time when India is in shock by the spine-chilling, gruesome murder of Shraddha Walker whose body was chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aftab.

This year's theme on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is 'UNITE: Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls, UN Chief said it means standing with activists around the world who are asking for change and supporting survivors of violence.