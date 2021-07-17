Rescue and recovery efforts are underway in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, where rivers swelled after rainfall swept through towns, dragging homes and business establishments with them.

Berlin/Brussels/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: After reporting Europe’s heaviest rainfall in more than a century, at least 125 people were reported dead by Friday in the devastating floods that stormed through Western Europe. In Germany alone, the death toll reached 106 and is likely to rise even more as the authorities comb through the debris in many towns. At least 20 people were reported dead in Belgium by Friday as per reports in the Belgian media.

Some of the German states reported 24-hour rainfall between 100 and 150 millimeters (3.9-5.9 inches), which Germany’s weather department said was a month's worth of rainfall in the region.

According to a report in Germany’s DW News, over 600 people have been injured in the flash floods and 850 soldiers of German army have been deployed in the rescue and relief efforts.

Climate change a major factor in floods: German Geoscientists

Germany’s climate and geoscientists are refusing to take the flash floods as one-off natural disasters.

"There are clear indications that part of the growing damage cannot be explained solely by socio-economic factors but is due to climate change. We have to assume that these damages will increase in frequency and intensity,” Munich Re’s chief climate and geoscientist Ernst Rauch, a Germany-based insurance firm said in a statement.

German football announced €3 million 'solidarity fund' for the victims of flash floods. The German Football League (DFL) and German Football Federation (DFB) announced Friday the creation of a €3 million ($3.5 million) fund to support survivors of the devastating floods that have brought havoc to western Germany.

"Our thoughts go with the relatives of the deceased, the injured and the many people in need,” German Football League (DFL) said in a statement.

