Moscow (Russia) | Jagran News Desk: Sending a strong signal to Ukraine, the United States (US), and the West, Russia on Wednesday successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of carrying nuclear charges, which President Vladimir Putin said will make the Kremlin's enemies "think twice".

The Sarmat, which Putin believes to be "invincible", is Russia's next-generation missile, and has been dubbed Satan 2 by Western analysts. Under development for years, the Sarmat missile test was conducted from Plesetsk, which hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula.

"The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence. It has no analogues in the world and won't have for a long time to come," Putin was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country."

Although the missile is not new for the West, the tests were conducted by Russia at a time when tensions with the West have reached an all-time high due to the Ukraine crisis. Western analysts believe Russia will deploy the Sarmat missiles with 10 or more warheads.

"Sarmat is the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world, which will significantly increase the combat power of our country's strategic nuclear forces," said the Russian defence ministry in a statement, as reported by AFP.

UN chief seeks to meet Putin, Zelenskyy

While Russia conducted the Sarmat tests, United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday wrote to Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive him in Moscow and Kyiv respectively "to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine."

The letters were handed over to the Permanent Missions of Russia and Ukraine. In his letter, Guterres noted that Russia and Ukraine have been the founding members of the UN, becoming its strong supporters.

"The Secretary-General said, at this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law," Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesperson, said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma