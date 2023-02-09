'Endless Admiration For Brave Girl': WHO Chief On Syrian Girl's Pic Shielding Brother Under Rubbles

IMAGES, testimonies, and reports coming out of Syria and Turkey, since the deadly earthquake hit on Monday, have revealed a disturbing sight of the situation on the ground.

Medical practitioners and officials have put the death toll in Turkey at 12,391 and at least 2,992 in Syria. Many experts fear that the number may continue to rise enormously from its current level of 15,383, according to the AFP report.

A disturbing video has emerged from an earthquake affected region in Syria, that shows a very young girl child shielding her toddler brother under the debris of a destroyed building.

Endless admiration for this brave girl.pic.twitter.com/anliOTBsy1 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 8, 2023

The video has moved thousands of social media users across the globe, World Health Organisation Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus being one of them. Ghebreyesus has shared the video of the child from twitter handle.

"Endless admiration for this brave girl." he said in the tweet.

Lebanese human rights activist and United Nations’ representative Mohammad Safa also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the video of the two children.

"The 7-year-old girl who kept her hand on her little brother's head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity," he said.

The 7 year old girl who kept her hand on her little brother's head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity... pic.twitter.com/J2sU5A5uvO — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) February 7, 2023

Safa also shared a link where people may donate to save the lives of the injured and those still trapped under the debris of buildings.

People are suffering from severe hunger; @PVAenglish urgently need more donations. I've donated. For you it's just the matter of few bucks, for somebody it's the matter of life. If you don't have the bucks, a RT is free. Will you donate to help save lives? https://t.co/0ZdrOS04AK — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) February 7, 2023

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's government in Damascus has made an official plea seeking assistance from the European Union. Over a decade of civil war, air strikes, foreign meddling had left Syrian buildings in no position to withstand the devastating might of the earthquake.

The 7.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday was the deadliest in the country since 1939. Back then the 7.8 magnitude earthquake had claimed the lives of 33,000 people in eastern regions of Erzincan province.

Those who have survived the calamity are struggling to find food and shelter. Some even had to helplessly watch their trapped family members crying for help before going silent forever.