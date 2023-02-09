OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    'Endless Admiration For Brave Girl': WHO Chief On Syrian Girl's Pic Shielding Brother Under Rubbles

    A video a young Syrian girl has emerged, after the deadly earthquake that hit on Monday, that shows her protecting her toddler brother. WHO Chief expressed admiration for her, calling her 'brave'.

    By Nikhil Singh
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 10:13 AM (IST)
    endless-admiration-for-brave-girl-who-chief-on-syrian-girls-pic-shielding-brother-under-rubbles

    IMAGES, testimonies, and reports coming out of Syria and Turkey, since the deadly earthquake hit on Monday, have revealed a disturbing sight of the situation on the ground.

    Medical practitioners and officials have put the death toll in Turkey at 12,391 and at least 2,992 in Syria. Many experts fear that the number may continue to rise enormously from its current level of 15,383, according to the AFP report.

    Also Watch:

    A disturbing video has emerged from an earthquake affected region in Syria, that shows a very young girl child shielding her toddler brother under the debris of a destroyed building.

    The video has moved thousands of social media users across the globe, World Health Organisation Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus being one of them. Ghebreyesus has shared the video of the child from twitter handle.

    Also Read
    Amid Tech Layoffs, Indian-Americans Demand Extension In Grace Period For H1-B Visa Holders

    "Endless admiration for this brave girl." he said in the tweet.

    Lebanese human rights activist and United Nations’ representative Mohammad Safa also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the video of the two children.

    "The 7-year-old girl who kept her hand on her little brother's head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity," he said.

    Also Read
    'No Sanctions, Ties With India Most Consequential': US On India's Approach On Buying Russian Oil

    Safa also shared a link where people may donate to save the lives of the injured and those still trapped under the debris of buildings.

    Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's government in Damascus has made an official plea seeking assistance from the European Union. Over a decade of civil war, air strikes, foreign meddling had left Syrian buildings in no position to withstand the devastating might of the earthquake.

    The 7.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday was the deadliest in the country since 1939. Back then the 7.8 magnitude earthquake had claimed the lives of 33,000 people in eastern regions of Erzincan province.

    Those who have survived the calamity are struggling to find food and shelter. Some even had to helplessly watch their trapped family members crying for help before going silent forever.

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.