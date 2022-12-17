'End Of An Era': Pikachu And Ash Ketchum's Journey In Pokemon Comes To An End After 25 Years

Image Credits: Twitter/@JeremyCom (Pikachu and Ash are all set to say Goodbye to their 25 year long Pokemon's journey)

WITH the popular anime characters Ash Ketchum and his loyal electric mouse Pikachu leaving Pokemon after 25 years, it's an end of an era. You heard it right. The producers of Pokemon on Friday said that the show will now continue without Ash and Pikachu, who have been a part of the series since 1997.

"It will represent everything (fans) love about Pokemon animation, including action, adventure, friendship, and Pokemon," the makers said as quoted by AFP.

Actress Sarah Natochenny whose voice has been used for Ash and other characters in the series since 2006, also took to Twitter and said that "Ash will live forever in the hearts of many generations to come".

"It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the new-look series will have famous Pokemon including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon, Pokemon Violet video games, said the official website of Pokemon.

"This new series will highlight popular Pokemon like first partners Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet video games. Fans can look forward to these characters’ incredible journeys as they unravel the mysteries of the Pokemon world, experiencing everything from exciting Trainer battles to fun Pokemon encounters," read the official announcement.

"The upcoming story will debut after the conclusion of the current season of the Pokemon animation, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, which features Ash Ketchum, Pikachu, and his other Pokemon winning the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokemon World Coronation Series," it added.

The new series will start in spring 2023 and will feature two new protagonists, a boy named Roy and a young girl named Liko and they will be accompanied by three Paldea starter Pokemon.