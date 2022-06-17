Washington/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Condemning the "offensive" remarks about Prophet Mohammed made by two non-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries, the United States (US) on Thursday (local time) said it encourages India to promote respect for human rights.

However, it also hailed the BJP for publicly condemning the remarks by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal. The US further said it is regularly engaging with the Indian government on human rights concerns, including freedom of religion or belief.

"We encourage India to promote respect for human rights. The Secretary (of State) said, when he was in New Delhi last year, that the Indian people and the American people believe in the same values: human dignity, human respect, equality of opportunity, and the freedom of religion or belief," State Department spokesperson Ned Price was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"These are fundamental values within any democracy, and we speak up for them around the world."

Sharma and Jindal's remarks about Prophet Mohammed sparked a row this month with many Islamic countries criticizing India for their controversial statements. The BJP has now suspended Sharma while Jindal has been expelled.

At the international level, India has clarified that Sharma and Jindal's remarks, in any manner, do not reflect the country's views. It has also slammed the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "motivated" and "mischievous" comments on the matter.

"The Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said earlier.

"The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma