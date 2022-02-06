Mumbai/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: The sun dawned on February 6 but couldn’t fulfill the light lost due to mortal departure of Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar. For decades Mangeshkar lit up India and the world with her unparalleled voice and a personality extraordinaire. Since she belonged to that generation of singers who started off their careers when Karachi and Dhaka were still parts of undivided India, the leaders of subcontinent expressed their condolences. USA, Israel and France also joined India to condole Lata Mangeshkar's demise.

Lata Mangeshkar was “empress of music”: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Haseena

Lata Mangeshkar's demise has created a "great void in the subcontinent's musical arena", Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday as she condoled the death of the "empress of music".

In a message of condolence, Hasina said Mangeshkar will remain alive forever in the hearts of the people in the region through her work.

"A great void has been created in the subcontinent's musical arena with the demise of the 'Sur Samraggi (empress of music)'," the prime minister said, praying for the salvation of the departed soul and conveying her deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Lata Mangeshkar’s memory will remain for centuries: Sri Lanka President

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also took to Twitter to convey his condolences. “Rest In Peace Srimathi Lata Mangeshkar, India’s Queen of Music who touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice. A legend whose memory will remain in our midst for centuries through her melodious voice,” Rajapaksa said.

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari also took to Twitter to condole Mangeshkar’s loss, saying that latter decorated many Nepali songs with her melodious voice.

“I am saddened by the news of the demise of the famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has decorated many Nepali songs with her melodious voice. I pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar, a man of extraordinary talent,” Nepal President said.

France, United States, Israel join India in mourning Lata Mangeshkar’s loss

Emmanuel Lenain, France’s ambassador to India, wrote on Twitter that he was “deeply saddened” by Mangeshkar’s death and referenced the Officier de la Legion d’Honneur, France’s highest civilian award, which it conferred on her in 2007.

Israel and USA's embassies also joined India to condole Lata Mangeshkar’s loss.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6 after suffering a long illness. She is survived by sisters Usha Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

