Emergency Response Phase At India Border Over, Situation Moving Towards Normal: China Envoy

THE CHINESE Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Tuesday said, "The phase of emergency response since the Galwan Valley incident has basically come to an end." The border situation is now switching to "normalized management and control' he added.

This can be seen as a major development as Beijing has for the first time sought to link its redline of Taiwan with the India-China border situation.

Sun added that the Chinese and Indian forces in the vicinity of Jianan Daban have finished disengaging according to the decision reached at the 16th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting. The Gogra-Hot Springs region was known to the Chinese as Jianan Daban.

The state of the border will decide the state of the relationship between China and India, according to comments made by S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, last month. Furthermore, he asserted that relationships must be built on the three mutuals of mutual sensitivity, mutual respect, and mutual interest in order to resume a healthy trajectory and last.

After the disengagement procedure was finished by Indian and Chinese forces at Patrolling Point-15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs region of Ladakh earlier this month, Jaishankar referred to it as "one problem less on the border on the next day."

The Chinese ambassador said, "Nearby countries cannot go away," while discussing how to handle disagreements and delicate situations. Differences between neighbouring nations are common; what counts is how we perceive and handle them. Our nations' shared interests transcend our disagreements, just as they do from China's standpoint. We shouldn't overpay for insignificant benefits or let our differences define our bilateral ties.

He claimed that China and India, two old oriental civilizations, have the knowledge and capacity to respect one another, look for points of agreement while retaining differences, refrain from meddling in one another's internal affairs, and appropriately handle disagreements.

Talking about China-India relations, he said "both the countries have made new progress and show positive momentum."