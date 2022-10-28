Elon Musk's Universe Of Businesses Now Includes Twitter; List Of Companies He Owns

THE WORLD’s richest and most renowned American entrepreneur, Elon Musk has been making headlines after he completed the USD 44 billion Twitter takeover deal and became the new owner of the social media platform. With a net worth of USD 221.5 Billion, Musk has made unimaginable things a quiet reality. There are several companies which he owns, leading their way in their respective niche, helping him to retain his position as the world's richest man.

A popular business tycoon and investor, Elon Musk has gained global fame as the chief executive (CEO) of electric car maker Tesla and CEO of the private space company SpaceX but it does not limit here, there is more in his belt. Musk co-founded PayPal (PYPL) and has now become the new boss of Twitter. Musk stated his passion for business at an early age and invested in several tech companies.

Here Are Some Businesses Elon Musk Owns:

SpaceX

The rocket developer commonly known as SpaceX was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. It is worth USD 100 billion in space exploration private enterprise that provides space transportation services and a communication corporation. Musk founded SpaceX company to reduce the cost of space transportation. SpaceX manufactures the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launch vehicles along with many rocket engines, Cargo Dragon, and Starlink communications satellites.

Tesla

Elon Musk became part of Tesla in 2004 with a contribution of about USD 6.3 million. Tesla, an electric car venture is known as the world’s most valuable and one of the best-known automaker brands. Boarded as a funder in the company, Musk went on to become the chairman of Tesla in 2008.

Neuralink

Elon Musk and others co-founded Neuralink Corporation established in 2016. Neuralink is a neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain-machine interfaces (BMIs).

Twitter

A micro-blogging and social networking services platform started in 2006 where users can post and interact. Musk entered into a Twitter negotiation deal in April this year. Now, the American billionaire with his latest acquisition will have Twitter in his portfolio of companies with 400 million active users.