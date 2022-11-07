Elon Musks Shares New Twitter Policy, Says 'Rules Will Evolve Over Time'

ELON Musk on Monday introduced a set of rules to be followed while using Twitter. He also informed that the rules of the microblogging website "will evolve with time".

Taking to Twitter, Musk shared the rules and wrote, "Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they’re currently the following."

Most of the rules remain the same, except for a few changes, one of which includes-'Misleading and Deceptive Identities'.

"You may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter," read the rule.

Another policy that was different was related to "third-party advertising in video content". According to the rule, a person must not "submit, post, or display any video content on or through our services that includes third-party advertising, such as pre-roll video ads or sponsorship graphics, without our prior consent".

Additionally, the rest series of rules were related to suicide or self-harm posts, hateful conduct, abuse or harassment, child sexual exploitation, and sensitive media among others.

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has been constantly taking several drastic measures including charging USD 8 per month to users with verified accounts. He also sacked half of his employees claiming that the micro-blogging site was losing more than USD 4 million per day.

Earlier the day, Comedian Kathy Griffin became the latest Twitter casualty, as her account got suspended after Twitter CEO Elon Musk rolled out that handles engaged in 'impersonation' without clearly specifying "parody" will be suspended permanently.

Griffin had changed her profile name to Musk, following which she seems to have been promptly banned from the social media site, as per Fox news reports.

Despite her handle showing her own @kathygriffin name, the moniker by her blue checkmark. Elon Musk said this goes against the company policy against impersonation.

Sharing the tweet, Elon Musk wrote, "BREAKING: @kathygriffin has been permanently suspended from Twitter for impersonating."

Earlier, Twitter updated its iOS app for Apple iPhone users, including the new USD 7.99 per month Blue subscription.

Musk continues to stand by the changes despite attracting worldwide criticism.