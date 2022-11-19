'Freedom Of Speech But Not Freedom Of Reach': Musk Announces New Twitter Policy To Tackle Hate Speech

Elon Musk's new Twitter policy is about 'freedom of speech' but not 'freedom of reach'. (Image: Reuters)

TWITTER's new owner Elon Musk on Saturday announced a new policy for the social media giant targeting to curb hate speech. According to Musk, the new Twitter policy is 'freedom of speech but not freedom of reach'.

“New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won't find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet," Musk tweeted on Friday.

He clarified that this policy is applicable to individual tweets, not the whole Twitter account. Musk has been trying to revamp the microblogging site ever since he took over Twitter. He also announced that he is planning to restore some controversial accounts which were earlier banned by Twitter.

However, he mentioned that company has not yet made a decision on restoring the account of former President Donald Trump. This new policy came a day after hundreds of employees at Twitter resigned after Musk’s ultimatum to commit “hardcore” work. With Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the company’s workforce had already been reduced to half.

He ran a poll on Twitter asking netizen if former US President Donald Trump's account be reinstated on the microblogging site. Earlier, he promised to reverse the ban on Trump which was instated after the Capitol violence last year. He also said a latin phrase, "Vox Populi, Vox Dei, which means, "the voice of the people is the voice of the god."

The world’s richest man reinstated accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, Canadian podcaster and psychologist Jordan Peterson, news satire publication Babylon Bee. While making the announcement, Musk misspelt Griffin’s name following which she responded to the invitation on Instagram after noticing the spelling error. Griffin wrote on Instagram, “Dear Eilon, You f**ked up, fool.” I’m going downstairs to my basement of heads. You’re up. Xxoo, The Beheader". The comedian was earlier suspended for her parody posts where she impersonated Musk.