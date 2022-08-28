Elon Musk's Mother Reveals She 'Sleeps In Garage' While Visiting Her Son

She may be the parent of the world's richest man, but Maye Musk - the 74-year-old mother of Tesla chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk - does not like the attractive and flashy arrangements as she sleeps "in the garage" while she visits her son. Maye, a model and an activist, made a revelation while speaking to a media outlet in the United Kingdom (UK).

In her interview with The Sunday Times, Maye also revealed that her son is not interested in possessions "at all". "I have to sleep in the garage," she told the media outlet. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site."

"You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she said.

Notably, the SpaceX founder had earlier revealed he does not have a "main residence" and he lives in a "very small" house in Boca Chica worth $45,000. Elon, who is engaged in a legal battle with micro-blogging website Twitter, has also said that he often crashes at his friends' places.

"I don't even own a place right now, I'm literally staying at friends' places," he said during an interview earlier. "If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla's engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms."

Meanwhile, Maye in her interview with The Sunday Times also said that she is not interest in being blasted off to Mars. "You have to have six months of preparation and isolation and that just doesn't appeal to me," she said, "But if my kids want me to do it, I will do it."

Reaching Mars has been a key goal of Elon and his SpaceX. In March this year, he had hinted at a crewed mission to Mars in 2029. "It's something we can do in our lifetimes," he had told a gathering earlier at the International Astronautical Congress in Mexico's Guadalajara.