Elon Musk Updates Bio To Chief Twit, Visits Twitter Headquarters Ahead Of Takeover Deal Closing

AHEAD of his USD 44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, Elon Musk has changed his bio to "Chief Twit". The Tesla CEO also visited the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco and walked the halls of the office carrying the bowl of a sink on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Musk shared a video of his visit with the caption, "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!".

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

The video was tweeted by the billionaire shortly after the Chief Marketing Officer of Twitter, Leslie Berland told staff in an email Wednesday that Elon Musk has planned to visit Twitter's San Francisco office this week ahead of the expected close of his deal to buy the company.

According to CNN, the acquisition transaction, which the Tesla CEO initially elected to abandon but agreed to carry through with earlier this month on the originally agreed-upon terms, will reportedly come to an end with the deal closing.

Earlier on Monday, Musk discussed reducing Twitter's workforce in text messages with friends about the deal which were eventually revealed in court filings. In July, in a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal.

The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform. After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal.

Again, last week, Musk confirmed that he will move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share. However, the Twitter deal legal proceedings had been put on hold by a judge overseeing the dispute until October 28.