Elon Musk Turns Perfume Salesman; Urges Fans To ‘Buy His Perfume So That He Can Buy Twitter’

A DAY after Elon Musk, who launched his perfume has set Twitter abuzz again, the world’s richest man and CEO of Tesla on Thursday appealed to his followers to buy his perfume so that he can buy the microblogging."Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," Musk tweeted.

On Wednesday, Elon Musk launched his own fragrance product called 'Burnt Hair'. Taking to Twitter, Musk announced the launch and wrote, "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable - why did I even fight it for so long!?"Within hours, he announced that he has already sold around ten thousand bottles. Musk wrote, "10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!"

Musk even changed his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman." According to the website of perfume, the product is priced at INR 8,400 (USD 100). The website reads that the fragrance has "The Essence of Repugnant Desire".

"Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," it reads further. "Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport"

The TESLA CEO further informed that people could also buy this perfume using cryptocurrency. He wrote on Twitter, "And you can pay with Doge!”. He also said that the perfume is "An omnigender product."

Talking about Elon's Twitter deal, the trial is on pause. Last week, A Delaware court delayed Elon Musk's Twitter trial to allow him more time to complete his USD 44 billion purchase of the social media platform, Variety reported.

After attempting for three months to back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, Musk has grown frustrated recently since Twitter hasn't dropped its legal action. In a filing made on Thursday with the Delaware Court of Chancery, Musk's attorneys asked that the trial, which was set to start on October 17, be postponed while he works out a deal to finalize the required debt financing to swing the acquisition. Musk expects that to happen by October 28, per the court filing.