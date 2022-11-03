Elon Musk Turns 'Meme Star' To Defend His $8 Monthly Charge For Twitter’s Blue Badge

TWITTER’s new boss Elon Musk who has been at the center of criticism since he announced the USD 8 monthly fee for verified accounts on the micro-blogging site, Tesla CEO now turned into a 'meme star' and defending his decision. He posted a series of memes in support of his latest move.

Taking to his social media handle, Musk tweeted a meme that illustrates how consumers are happy to spend USD 8 for a Starbucks coffee but not willing to pay the same amount of money for the Twitter Blue Tick. Additionally, he also pointed out that the coffee gets over in 30 minutes, but the Blue Tick will remain for 30 days.

In another tweet, he wrote, "you get what you pay for”. This came amid the outrage over his plan to charge a monthly fee of USD 8 per month for Twitter's blue tick that authenticates the user’s account.

Soon after Musk announced his plan for a new Twitter version, people across the world have been expressing their disappointment over his decision. Meanwhile, an American billionaire who is not affected by criticisms, made his decision reaffirmed saying, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8.” Adding he said that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

On the benefits of the new Twitter, Musk said the plan will give extra benefits and some superpowers to users. People with a blue tick will get priority in replies, mentions and searches, which is essential to defeating spam and scam. Users will also get the ability to post long videos and audio, he said.

Musk, the world's richest man, acquired Twitter after closing USD 44 billion deal on October 27. Soon after taking charge on Twitter, he fired top executives including Indian origin Parag Agarwal, accusing them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platforms.