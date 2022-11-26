Elon Musk To Support Donald Trump's Rival Ron DeSantis If He Runs For US President

TWITTER's new owner Elon Musk on Saturday said that he will back Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who is likely to face Donald Trump, if he decides to run for president in the 2024 US election.

This came after a Twitter user asked Musk, "Would you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon?" In response, Musk said, "Yes".

In a Twitter thread Musk said, "My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far."

As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence.



My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

Earlier, the Tesla CEO lifted the ban on Donald Trump's Twitter account after holding an online poll where a small majority of netizens who voted supported the move. His account was restricted after the US Capitol's January 6, 2021 events.

"I'm fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America," Musk tweeted on Friday.

Last week former US President Donald Trump announced his latest presidential bid after the Republican Party failed to gain control of the Senate and an anticipated broad wave of support for the GOP never materialized in the House midterms.

In May, Musk tweeted that he had voted Democrat in the past, but "they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican."

"To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," he wrote on Twitter.

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!" he further added.

Earlier, Musk vowed to vote Republican in May earlier this year.

(With inputs from ANI)