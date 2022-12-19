Elon Musk To Step Down as Twitter CEO? Timeline Of Events That Led To This

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 08:12 PM IST
Twitter users on Monday in a poll voted for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive of the social media platform, in a backlash against the billionaire less than two months after he took over.
About 57.5 per cent of votes were for "Yes", while 42.5 per cent were against the idea of Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening. Over 17.5 million people voted.
Musk said on Sunday he would abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should. Musk hosted a poll only eight weeks after he took over the micro-blogging site. Here's A Timeline of how things led to this
April 4 Musk discloses over 9percent stake in Twitter
April 5 Twitter says Musk will join the company's board
April 10 Musk says he will not join the Twitter board
April 14 Musk offers USD54.20/share, a 38percent premium to
Twitter's April 1 closing price
April 15 Twitter adopts poison pill to protect company
from takeover
April 21 Musk lines up USD 46.5 billion in financing for the
deal
April 25 Twitter board accepts Musk's offer
April 29 Musk sells Tesla shares worth over USD 8 billion in
a bid to finance takeover
May 5 Musk discloses USD7.14 billion funding; sources
tell Reuters Musk could temporarily lead Twitter
after deal closes
May 11 Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey says he will not
return as CEO if offered
May 13 Musk says Twitter deal on hold pending a review of
spam and fake accounts. Later tweets he remains
committed to the deal
May 25 Twitter investors vote against re-electing Elon
Musk ally to board
Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal,
scraps margin loan
May 26 Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock
'manipulation' during takeover bid
May 27 The SEC looks into Musk's Twitter stake purchase
June 6 Musk threatens to walk away from the deal if
Twitter fails to provide data on spam and fake
accounts
July 8 Musk says he is terminating the deal as Twitter
breached provisions of the merger agreement
July 11 Twitter fires back at Musk, accusing him of
"knowingly" breaching an agreement to buy it
July 12 Twitter sues Musk for violating his $44-billion
deal
July 15 Musk files a motion opposing Twitter's request
to speed up a trial over his plan to terminate
the deal
July 19 Twitter will get an October trial in its legal
fight to hold Musk to his $44 billion takeover
July 22 Twitter blames battle with Musk and weakening
digital ad market for surprise fall in Q2
revenue and loss
July 29 Musk confidentially countersues Twitter,
escalating his legal fight against the company
over his bid to walk away from the deal
August Twitter rejects Musk's claims in a Delaware
4 court filing that he was hoodwinked into signing
the deal, saying it was "implausible and
contrary to fact"
August 6 Musk says if Twitter could provide a method of
sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed the
accounts are real, his deal should proceed
August 9 Musk sells $6.9 billion worth of shares in Tesla
saying the funds could be used to finance a
potential Twitter deal if he loses the legal
battle
August A whistleblower complaint by the former Twitter head of security Peiter "Mudge" Zatko becomes public. It alleges the company misled regulators and investors about security and data privacy
September 7 Delaware judge Kathaleen McCormick allows Musk to add the whistleblower claims to his countersuit against Twitter but denied the request to delay the trial
October 4 Musk proposes to go ahead with his original offer of $54.20 per share to take Twitter private, according to two sources
October 5 Apollo Global Management and Sixth Street Partners are no longer in talks with Musk to finance Twitter deal, according to sources
October 6 Judge halts Twitter lawsuit vs Musk until Oct. 28 to permit deal closing
October 13 Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
October 25 Musk informs co-investors he plans to close Twitter deal by Oct. 28, according to a source
October 27 Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'
October 31 Musk says he will serve as chief executive of Twitter
November 1 Twitter will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after
"verified" badge, Musk said
November 4 Twitter lays off half its workforce, as advertisers pulled spending
November 10 Musk raises the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt
November 11 Twitter pauses its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed, and Musk brought back the "official" badge to some users
November 28 Musk accuses Apple Inc of threatening to block Twitter from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets that also said the iPhone maker had stopped advertising on Twitter
December Twitter says it will relaunch a revamped version of its subscription service Twitter Blue at a higher price for Apple users
December 16 Twitter suspends the accounts of several journalists who recently wrote about Musk
December 17 Musk reinstates the Twitter accounts of the journalists that were suspended for a day
December 19 A poll by Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO shows 57.5percent votes were for "Yes", while 42.5percent were against the idea