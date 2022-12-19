Elon Musk To Step Down as Twitter CEO? Timeline Of Events That Led To This

Twitter users on Monday in a poll voted for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive of the social media platform, in a backlash against the billionaire less than two months after he took over.

About 57.5 per cent of votes were for "Yes", while 42.5 per cent were against the idea of Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening. Over 17.5 million people voted.

Musk said on Sunday he would abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should. Musk hosted a poll only eight weeks after he took over the micro-blogging site. Here's A Timeline of how things led to this

April 4 Musk discloses over 9percent stake in Twitter

April 5 Twitter says Musk will join the company's board

April 10 Musk says he will not join the Twitter board

April 14 Musk offers USD54.20/share, a 38percent premium to

Twitter's April 1 closing price

April 15 Twitter adopts poison pill to protect company

from takeover

April 21 Musk lines up USD 46.5 billion in financing for the

deal

April 25 Twitter board accepts Musk's offer

April 29 Musk sells Tesla shares worth over USD 8 billion in

a bid to finance takeover

May 5 Musk discloses USD7.14 billion funding; sources

tell Reuters Musk could temporarily lead Twitter

after deal closes

May 11 Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey says he will not

return as CEO if offered

May 13 Musk says Twitter deal on hold pending a review of

spam and fake accounts. Later tweets he remains

committed to the deal

May 25 Twitter investors vote against re-electing Elon

Musk ally to board

Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal,

scraps margin loan

May 26 Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock

'manipulation' during takeover bid

May 27 The SEC looks into Musk's Twitter stake purchase

June 6 Musk threatens to walk away from the deal if

Twitter fails to provide data on spam and fake

accounts

July 8 Musk says he is terminating the deal as Twitter

breached provisions of the merger agreement

July 11 Twitter fires back at Musk, accusing him of

"knowingly" breaching an agreement to buy it

July 12 Twitter sues Musk for violating his $44-billion

deal

July 15 Musk files a motion opposing Twitter's request

to speed up a trial over his plan to terminate

the deal

July 19 Twitter will get an October trial in its legal

fight to hold Musk to his $44 billion takeover

July 22 Twitter blames battle with Musk and weakening

digital ad market for surprise fall in Q2

revenue and loss

July 29 Musk confidentially countersues Twitter,

escalating his legal fight against the company

over his bid to walk away from the deal

August Twitter rejects Musk's claims in a Delaware

4 court filing that he was hoodwinked into signing

the deal, saying it was "implausible and

contrary to fact"

August 6 Musk says if Twitter could provide a method of

sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed the

accounts are real, his deal should proceed

August 9 Musk sells $6.9 billion worth of shares in Tesla

saying the funds could be used to finance a

potential Twitter deal if he loses the legal

battle

August A whistleblower complaint by the former Twitter head of security Peiter "Mudge" Zatko becomes public. It alleges the company misled regulators and investors about security and data privacy

September 7 Delaware judge Kathaleen McCormick allows Musk to add the whistleblower claims to his countersuit against Twitter but denied the request to delay the trial

October 4 Musk proposes to go ahead with his original offer of $54.20 per share to take Twitter private, according to two sources

October 5 Apollo Global Management and Sixth Street Partners are no longer in talks with Musk to finance Twitter deal, according to sources

October 6 Judge halts Twitter lawsuit vs Musk until Oct. 28 to permit deal closing

October 13 Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing

October 25 Musk informs co-investors he plans to close Twitter deal by Oct. 28, according to a source

October 27 Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

October 31 Musk says he will serve as chief executive of Twitter

November 1 Twitter will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after

"verified" badge, Musk said

November 4 Twitter lays off half its workforce, as advertisers pulled spending

November 10 Musk raises the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt

November 11 Twitter pauses its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed, and Musk brought back the "official" badge to some users

November 28 Musk accuses Apple Inc of threatening to block Twitter from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets that also said the iPhone maker had stopped advertising on Twitter

December Twitter says it will relaunch a revamped version of its subscription service Twitter Blue at a higher price for Apple users

December 16 Twitter suspends the accounts of several journalists who recently wrote about Musk

December 17 Musk reinstates the Twitter accounts of the journalists that were suspended for a day

December 19 A poll by Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO shows 57.5percent votes were for "Yes", while 42.5percent were against the idea