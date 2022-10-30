Elon Musk To Lay Off More Twitter Employees After CEO Parag Agrawal, Asks Managers For List: Report

Twitter owner Elon Musk, who recently completed the USD 44-billion acquisition of the social media company is now planning to lay off more employees of the organization. Earlier, soon after closing the deal, it was reported that the CEO of Twitter Parag Agrawal along with other top shots at the company was fired by Musk.

According to a New York Times report Musk has "planned to begin laying off workers" at Twitter as soon as on Saturday. The report further cited a source close to the development and revealed that Twitter Boss has asked some managers to "draw up lists of employees to cut."

However, the "scale of the layoffs could not be determined" at the company, which has around 7,500 employees.

Ahead of Musk's acquisition of Twitter, reports were circulating that he will cut headcount, with some reports saying 75 per cent of the workforce at the company could be laid off.

The NYT report said that the layoffs at Twitter "would take place before" the November 1 date when "employees were scheduled to receive stock grants as part of their compensation.

By laying off workers before that date," Musk "may avoid paying the grants." Musk has told investors that he "would take Twitter private, reduce its workforce, roll back its content moderation rules and find new revenue streams."

"Fresh baked bread & pastries are some of the great joys of life. Finally, the truth that carbs are amazing can be said on this platform!" with the hashtags "so brave" and "free speech," he tweeted on Saturday.

Musk has said the social media company will form a "content moderation council" and any major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen after such a body has convened.

CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett were ousted as Musk's acquisition was completed.

Within hours of taking over the reign at Twitter, the Tesla CEO posted a series of tweets. "The bird is freed", "Spoiler Alert. Let the good times roll", "Living the Dream. Comedy is now legal on Twitter".