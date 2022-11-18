Musk To Close Twitter office Buildings, Disable Employee Badge Until Nov 21

TWITTER has never failed to make it to the news headlines after its new owner, Elon Musk, took over the company.

With employees being fired continuously, the company has sent messages that it was closing its "office building" for the next few days.

The New York Times (NYT) said in a report that after the Thursday deadline for the employees to decide whether to continue or leave, "hundreds of Twitter employees appeared to have decided to depart with three months of severance pay." Twitter also announced through mail that it will close office buildings and disable employee badge access until Monday.

In the midst of these developments, Musk and his advisers held meetings with several Twitter workers, asking them to refrain from leaving the company. Elon Musk's team also met with employees who have yet to make a decision in an attempt to persuade them to stay.

"In his pitch, Musk said that he knew how to win and that those who wanted to win should join him," the NYT report said.

"In one of those meetings, some employees were summoned to a conference room in the San Francisco office while others called in via videoconference. As the 5:00 p.m. deadline passed, some who had called in began hanging up, seemingly having decided to leave, even as Mr. Musk continued speaking," it added.

According to the New York Times, the removal of so many employees in such a short period raises concerns about Twitter's ability to continue operating effectively.

According to the New York Times, Musk also gave employees a FAQ document in which they were asked whether they wanted to stay with the company or leave. It was also said that the employees will have to maximise their working from offices and also work for the hours necessary to do the job at the highest level, which includes late night and early morning shifts.