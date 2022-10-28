Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter; What Changes To Expect In Near Future

Elon Musk has officially taken control of the most influential social media platform, Twitter, after finalising a $44 billion deal. On the first morning as new Twitter boss, Musk said, "Let the good times roll." But,amid these changes, the buzz is all about the changes that the world will witness as Musk takes over the platform.



What Changes Can Be Expected?

Free Speech

Among the top priorities, Musk wants to "preserve free speech" on Twitter. The removal of Vijay Gadde from the organisation, one of the leading proponents of removing Trump from the platform, is being seen as the first sign in the right direction. After the attacks on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, Trump was removed from the platform. A few other right-wing speakers were banned from the stage for promoting false information and divisive ideas.

"I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake," Musk said in May. "I would reverse the perma-ban.... But my opinion, and Jack Dorsey, I want to be clear, shares this opinion, is that we should not have perma-bans, "said Musk.

However, Trump has said that he does not want to join Twitter and will be on his own social media platform, Truth Social. But, the most striking change that is noticeable will be witnessed after the first account that is unbanned on the platform.

Content Moderation

Twitter could take a few steps under Musk's ownership so as to make the platform more friendly for its vulnerable users, mostly women, members of the LGBTQ community.

Earlier, Musk said Twitter would have more lenient content moderation policies.

"If in doubt, let the speech exist," Musk said in one on-stage interview in April. "If it’s a gray area, I would say, let the tweet exist. But obviously, in the case where there’s perhaps a lot of controversy, you would not necessarily want to promote that tweet. "



Owner With A Controversial History

Musk is undoubtedly one of the most successful entrepreneurs of this era, but he has also been a part of many controversies, often from his own Twitter profile.

Over the years, Musk has used the platform to spread misleading claims about the COVID-19 pandemic, to mock people who display their gender pronouns on the platform. The list is long. Under his leadership, it will be interesting to see the course of the social media platform.

Other Changes

Apart from administrative changes, Twitter may make some tool changes on the platform. Under his leadership, the edit may finally appear on the Twitter. According to a poll conducted by Musk in March, 74 percent of the Twitter followers want an "edit button.".

Musk may also introduce new ways of earning money from Twitter as he may include a charging fee when a third-party website wants to quote or embed a tweet from verified individuals or organisations.

The open criticism of Twitter and its management has degraded the trust of the platform over the years. It is possible, equally, that the Musk takeover may have led to employees voluntarily quitting the organisation.