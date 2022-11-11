Elon Musk Takes Jibe At Twitter Critics, Says He Loves When People Complain

EVER since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took control over Twitter, he has been receiving criticism for his flurry of decisions impacting the working style of the social media giant that has millions of daily active users. In his recent post, Musk replied to critiques with a humorous statement that he loves when people complain.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, Musk wrote, "I love when people complain about Twitter ... on Twitter," along with a couple of laughing emojis.

American billionaire took over the micro-blogging site after completing a USD 44 Twitter acquisition deal on October 27. Since then he has been in the headlines for his decisions be it firing top executives immediately after his takeover or charging monthly USD 8 for getting verified on the social media platforms.

Talking about these decisions on Wednesday, the world’s richest man, Musk announced in a tweet that Twitter will do a lot of dumb things in the coming months on a trial-and-error basis. "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in the coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn't," he tweeted.

The addition of the new USD 7.99 per month Blue subscription is one of the largest changes that Twitter is now experiencing. Musk's choice to enact the blue tick tax, however, did not sit well with everyone. Concerns have been raised regarding "free speech" and "democracy" after Musk’s takeover of Twitter. Celebrities are among those who are worried, as many have left Twitter as Musk tightens his grip on the dominant social media platform.

Along with the "blue tick fee," Musk has been facing a lot of backlash on Twitter for laying off employees. Musk defended his decision by claiming that Twitter was losing more than "USD 4 million per day" and the firings were necessary.

Meanwhile, Musk's net worth has dropped below USD 200 billion as investors dumped Tesla's shares on fears that the top executive and largest shareholder of the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter, reported Reuters on Wednesday.