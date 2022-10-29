Elon Musk Says 'No Changes Yet' After Announcing 'Content Moderation Council' For Twitter

THE NEW Twitter boss Elon Musk on Saturday said that the social media giant has not made any changes to the micro-blogging site’s content moderation policies yet. This came after Tesla CEO informed about a content moderation council for Twitter which was said to have diverse viewpoints.

On Friday, Musk on his social media handle, said, "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes." Today, giving an update on his Twitter handle, an American billionaire wrote, “To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies.”

Soon after Musk took control of the microblogging social media platform, he sacked four top executives including CEO Parag Agarwal in his first move accusing them of misleading him and Twitter investors on the number of fake accounts on the social media platform. Since Tesla Ceo intended to buy Twitter in April this year, there was a buzz around that he could fire Agarwal immediately after he takes control of the micro-blogging social media platform.

According to the report, the business tycoon and investor, Musk is expected to remain CEO of Twitter in the interim period but may eventually cede the role in the longer term.

Earlier in July, Musk terminated the deal, claiming that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and phoney bot accounts on its site. After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal.

Last week, Musk reiterated that he will proceed with the purchase of Twitter at the initially agreed-upon price of USD 54.20 per share. However, the judge presiding over the issue has ordered a pause on the Twitter acquisition legal procedures until October 28.