Elon Musk Says He Has A 'Significant Risk Of Getting Assassinated'

TWITTER Chief Elon Musk has recently claimed that something bad can happen to him and also claimed that there is a “quite significant” risk that he will be assassinated. During a Q&A round on Twitter Spaces, the world’s richest man further said that he would not be doing any open-air car parades. "Frankly, the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant," Musk said.

"It’s not that hard to kill somebody if you wanted to, so hopefully they don’t and fate smiles upon the situation with me and it does not happen. There’s some risk there,” the new Twitter owner further stated.

Twitter Chief Elon Musk also emphasised that at the end of the day we want to have a future where we have not been oppressed and our voices are not suppressed and we can say anything we want without fear of reprisals. "As long as you're not causing harm to somebody else, then you should be allowed to say what you want,” he said.

Chief Twit also said that throughout history, free speech has remained "highly unusual, not common. "Controlled speech is the default, not free speech," he said. In the 2-hour long Q&A round, Musk covered varied issues including Hunter Biden’s laptop story.

What Is Hunter Biden's Laptop Story?

Elon Musk promised netizens a Q&A on the suppression of a contentious story done by the famous newspaper the New York Post. The story was about US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s laptop. The story was published in 2020 before the US Presidential Elections.

The story mentioned that it contain emails which were retrieved from a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden. The newspaper said that they obtained the source of mail from Trump's former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and gathered the emails from Trump's lawyer at the time, Rudy Giuliani.

Initially, Twitter limited the story distribution citing concerns about foreign disinformation campaigns. However, the then-CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey backtracked on its response and called the blocking of links “unacceptable”.