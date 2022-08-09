Elon Musk Reveals He Has A Secret Instagram Account With Only 54 Followers

Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk who has 102.9 million followers on Twitter has recently admitted that he has a secret Instagram account that he uses for personal purposes.

Musk, during a podcast session, talked about various things including aliens, his Twitter deal, and a lot of other things. As the conversation moved on, he also talked about social media and its impact. At the same time, he also unveiled that he has a secret Instagram account he uses to click on links and stuff but added that he ended up not liking the experience.

"Instagram is next level thirst trap. I found myself taking a lot of selfies and sh*t and I'm like 'what the f**k man? Why am I doing this?' Then it was a thing of getting more likes and doing selfies," he said.

A short video from the podcast also went viral on Twitter, with the caption that reads, " Elon Musk has a secret Instagram account with 0 followers." Musk, who is known for his witty tweets, also replied to the post. "Somehow I have 54 followers," he responded.

Elon Musk has a secret Instagram account with 0 followers @elonmusk 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oK73lYIIa3 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 5, 2022

However, the world's richest man also clarified that he only Twitter to communicate with people and that it is easier to have just one concentrated outlet to make things more productive.

Meanwhile, Musk is fighting a legal battle with Twitter after he cancelled $44 billion Twitter purchase bill. He recently initiated a Twitter poll among his 102.8 million followers on whether Twitter's claim of less than 5 per cent of daily users are fake or spam.

The poll results said that 35 per cent of the users believed that Twitter is telling truth, while 65 per cent of the netizens said that this is not true and the number of fake accounts on the platform is much higher.

Earlier, in June Musk had openly accused the microblogging website of breaching the merger agreement and threatened to walk away and call off the acquisition of the social media company for not providing the data he has requested on spam and fake accounts.