Elon Musk Relaunches Twitter Blue Tick Service After Fake Account Fiasco, Higher Price For iPhone Users

AFTER the first attempt at a subscription service for Twitter that scared away advertisers and raised concerns about the site's future survival, Elon Musk relaunched the service on Monday, AFP reported. The first attempt came just 10 days after an American billionaire took control of a micro-blogging site. He took over Twitter after closing a USD 44 billion acquisition deal on October 27.

In the latest development in the subscription service for blue tick, users who visit Twitter through the web will have to pay USD 8 per month for the service while those who use an Apple device must pay USD 11 per month.

Twitter could not explain why Apple customers were charged more than other users on the web but there have been media reports that the company was looking for ways to offset fees charged in the App Store.

When Twitter Blue was first introduced, there was a stir since several fake accounts that claimed to be companies or celebrities started to appear. Musk's team was compelled to abandon the plan as a result. This time, the company strengthened its verification process by adding a Twitter review that was necessary in order to obtain the coveted blue check mark.

The company said, the blue ticks are now gold for businesses and for government organizations, it will become grey later in the week. A blue tick on an account, which indicates it has been verified by Twitter, was previously free but reserved for organisations and public personalities in an attempt to avoid impersonation and misinformation.

AFP cited that according to the site, new subscriptions to Twitter Blue were currently available only in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, "with plans to expand."

Since taking control, content moderation has become a huge concern for Musk, who has referred to himself as an absolute believer in free speech and promised to eliminate most forms of restriction on the platform.

However, the billionaire's dedication to free speech has scared away significant advertisers, drawn the attention of authorities, and momentarily posed a threat to the company's ability to enter the Apple app store.