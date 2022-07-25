Elon Musk Refutes Reports Of Affair With Google Co-Founder's Wife: 'Sergey And I Are Friends'

Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Elon Musk on Monday dismissed a media report that claimed Musk of having an affair with Google co-founder and billionaire Sergey Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan.

"This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," Musk tweeted, in response to a report of the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), that said he allegedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole.

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!



I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

This comes after the report claimed that Musk and Brin were close friends until the affair. It also mentioned that the Google co-founder has been seperated from his wife since December 15, 2021. Additionally, Brin asked for joint custody of their daughter. He also said that he is not seeking spousal support from Shanahan and requested she not be awarded it either.

"The liaison with Mr. Musk took place in early December 2021, at the Art Basel event in Miami...Art Basel is a multiday, annual festival that draws wealthy attendees from around the world. At a party...Mr Musk dropped to one knee in front of Mr Brin and apologised profusely for the transgression, begging for forgiveness, according to people with knowledge of the incident," the report said.

According to the media reports, Brin was on the list of first people to be given Tesla car when production got off the ground, and the Google co-founder gave Musk $500,000 in 2008 to keep Tesla afloat during the global recession sparked by the US subprime mortgage crisis.

The alleged affair came months after Musk broke up with his girlfriend, singer Grimes, with whom he shares two children. Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, several online reports suggested that Musk had secretly fathered twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk's company Neuralink.

Musk is currently locked in a legal battle with Twitter after he pulled off the deal to buy the social media company.