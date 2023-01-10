Elon Musk Now Holds Guinness World Record For Losing Largest-Ever Fortune Of $182 Bn

TESLA, SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon Musk have set a new world record and this one is a little extreme even for the world's second-wealthiest person. Elon Musk is now the official record holder for the largest loss of personal fortune in history, according to Guinness World Records, citing Forbes' estimate that Mr Musk had lost around USD 200 million since November 2021.

Lets us tell your that, previously this record was held by Korean-Japanese billionaire and Softbank founder Masayoshi Son, whose total wealth dipped by USD 58.6 billion in 2000, going from 78 billion in February to USD 19.4 billion in July.

"Although the exact figure is almost impossible to ascertain, Musk's total losses far surpass the previous record of USD 58.6 billion, set by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000," GWR wrote in its blog.

"Musk's misfortunes also saw him lose his status as the world's richest person to Bernard Arnault (France), founder of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy), who has an estimated net worth of USD190 billion," GWR added.

"The tumultuous takeover, coupled with Musk's polarizing behaviour on the platform, sparked the biggest Tesla stock sell-off since the company went public in 2010," it added.

"As Elon Musk continues to build his own tech conglomerate, we won't be surprised to see him bounce back too at some point in the future," the Guinness blog post said.

As per The Hill, Elon Musk's net worth dropped from USD 320 billion in November 2021 to USD 137 billion as of January 2023, largely due to the poor performance of Tesla's stock. Musk sold USD 7 billion worth of Tesla stock as he was trying to finance his deal to buy Twitter and another USD 4 billion in November, the report said. Also, in December, Musk sold another USD 3.58 billion worth of stock last month, bringing his total sell-off to more than USD 23 billion since April.