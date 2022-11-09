Elon Musk Kills 'Official' Lable After Test Run; Says 'Twitter Will Do Lot Of Dumb Things'

Twitter in a test run on Wednesday added an 'Official' label to the Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some other ministers as the US-based social media platform started rolling out a feature to distinguish between the Twitter Blue account and verified accounts, however, later the badge was removed from all accounts.

PM Modi's verified blue tick Twitter handle @narendramodi was marked 'Official' with a tick mark enclosed in a circle. The same label was also seen on the Twitter handles of Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and some other ministers.

Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months.



We will keep what works & change what doesn’t. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022



Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, some other opposition party leaders as well as sportspersons like Sachin Tendulkar too were given that label. The previous, "blue tick" badge was also intact with the accounts.

This is in line with Twitter's just-announced changes for verified accounts, as part of its new USD 8 premium subscription product. The 'Official' label was given for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments.

Twitter official Esther Crawford in a tweet said: "A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we're introducing the 'Official' label to select accounts when we launch."

"Not all previously verified accounts will get the 'Official' label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures," she said.

The new Twitter Blue, she said, does not include ID verification. "It's an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We'll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types."

The changes come days after the world's richest man Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc for USD 44 billion and brought in a slew of changes, including a subscription programme and a new verification system.

He has announced a USD 8 per month price tag for the Blue Tick verification of handles. Twitter's chargeable blue tick verification service is expected to roll out in India in "less than a month", Musk said on Sunday.

"Hopefully, less than a month," Musk tweeted in response to a Twitter user's query on when the service is expected to be launched in India.

Earlier this month, Musk announced that the verification blue tick in front of a user's name that authenticates an account will be charged USD 8 per month.