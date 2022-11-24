Elon Musk Holds 'General Amnesty' Poll For Other Suspended Twitter Accounts

TWITTER’S CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday addressed the question that whether the micro-blogging site should offer a general amnesty to other suspended accounts, the same method he used in the Donald Trump case. The polls survey will be out on November 25, 2022, around 11:30 PM IST.

Taking to his social media, Musk wrote, "Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?"

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Earlier, Musk put up a poll asking users of the microblogging website to vote on whether to reinstate the account of former US President Donald Trump, who was earlier subjected to a lifetime ban over incitement of violence.

"Reinstate former President Trump," the billionaire Twitter owner posted, with a chance to vote either yes or no. "Trump poll getting ~1M votes/hour," he said in a subsequent tweet.

However, Trump stated that he had no interest in returning to Twitter. "I don't see any reason for it," the former president said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting, Reuters reported.

As per the survey, over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll with 51.8 per cent voting in favour of reinstatement.

Trumps whose account was suspended in 2021 after he tweeted in support of the US Capital riots. Soon after his account was restored, which had 88 million followers before, began accumulating followers and had nearly 100,000 followers.

Musk started reactivating accounts from last Friday that had previously been subject to indefinite suspensions due to violating the platform's regulations. Jordan Peterson, a writer, and Kathy Griffin, a comedian, were among the first individuals to have their accounts restored.

On Tuesday, Musk also took a dig at the trolls who prophesied the end of Twitter, soon after his controversial takeover and tweeted, "Wasn't Twitter supposed to die by now...?"

Tesla CEO took control of Twitter after closing a USD 44 billion deal on October 27. He then immediately embarked on a series of radical changes within the social media giant.