Elon Musk Hails Greta Thunberg, Calls Her 'Cool' Following Twitter Spat With Andrew Tate

Billionaire and Twitter CEO, Elon Musk called environmental activist Greta Thunberg 'Cool' after her Twitter spat with and controversial influencer and kickboxer Andrew Tate. On Friday, Elon Musk tweeted that "The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding. I think she's cool tbh."

His tweet came in response to a satirical Babylon Bee article called "New Greta Thunberg Thermostat Scowls At You When You Turn The Heat Up."

The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding. I think she’s cool tbh. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022

Musk's comment on Greta came after Thunberg's response to Tate's taunts about his car collection earlier this week. The media personality known for his misogynistic and far-right comments had tagged the Swedish activist in a tweet which boasted about his collection of "33 cars'' and their "enormous emissions". She called on him to enlighten her and provided a fake, insulting email address for the same.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

She told Tate he could contact her at "smalldickenergy@getalife.com."

Also, after this, the 36-year-old influencer released a video of himself in a Versace robe smoking a cigar and receiving two boxes of Jerry's Pizza in Romania which led to his arrest in the nation.

In the video, Tate questioned Thunberg's gender and insulted her with hateful remarks.

"I'm obviously a stranger to online controversy, it's not something I often do, but now the mainstream press is commenting on the fact that I was informing Greta that my very extensive car collection with internal combustion engines that run on dead dinosaurs have an enormous emission profile, and she replied by telling me her own email address. Greta's email address I have small d**k energy. What would that be your own email address, Greta? Strange," he continued. "I mean, I don't want to assume her gender. It's 50/50," he said.

He was d by Romanian authorities on December 30 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group, according to Reuters. Tate and his brother Tristan and two Romanians will be detained for 30 days.

For the lesser-known, Greta Thunberg is one of the most influential activists on social media. She has a massive fan following and this tweet alone has garnered over 3.7 million likes now.