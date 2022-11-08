Elon Musk Effect: Gigi Hadid, Amber Heard, Other Celebs Quitting Twitter In New Boss' Reign

ELON MUSK Effect! is what people are now calling whatever is happening on and around the social media site Twitter. Ever since Elon Musk took over the microblogging site so much has happened, employees were laid off, the Twitter verification process got changed and now slowly and day celebs and other prominent personalities are quitting Twitter just because of the new Twitter Boss.

On Tuesday, another celeb, American TV host Whoopi Goldberg announced her exit from Twitter. Citing a chaos-filled week after Elon Musk took over Twitter, Whoopi Goldberg announced that she would no longer be on the micro-blogging site.

She announced the news on her talk show 'The View' and ironically, the clip was shared by the team of the talk show on Twitter!

According to Hollywood Reporter, Whoopi Goldberg said, "It's been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess."

However, she is not the first celebrity to quit Twitter posts since Elon Musk's takeover. American supermodel Gigi Hadid is also not on Twitter anymore, all thanks to Elon Musk!

Gigi announced her exit from Twitter on Instagram amid the mass layoffs, including the human rights team.

"Only sorry to the fans, who I have loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can't say "I can't stay it's a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm," she concluded.

Also, Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Amber Heard is no longer using Twitter, and the exact reason behind her shocking disappearance is still unknown. Just two days after her ex, Elon Musk took over the microblogging site, Amber's account got deactivated. Many reports suggested that, like many celebrities, Amber quit due to Musk's takeover.

Another prominent name, Grey's Anatomy producer Shonda Rhimes waved good bye to the micro-blogging site. "I'm not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," Rhimes tweeted.

Toni Braxton is not using Twitter anymore. Soon after Elon took over, the singer announced that she would stay away from the microblogging site from now.

"I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. "Hate speech under the veil of "free speech" is unacceptable; therefore, I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons, and other POC."

Toni Braxton also stopped using Twitter, “Welcome Elon, you little b-tch you. And twitter out…”

Check out last Tweets of some celebs:

I'm shocked and appalled at some of the "free speech" I've seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of "free speech" is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC. — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 29, 2022

Hey all -

I’m out of here. No judgement.

Let’s keep the faith.

Let’s protect our democracy.

Let’s try to be kinder.

Let’s try to save the planet.

Let’s try to be more generous.

Let’s look to find peace in the world.

💙 — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 28, 2022

Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me. ❤️🙏🏼 — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 30, 2022

Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 29, 2022

Amid all this, it is also reported that Elon might restore some of the accounts that were deactivated in order to promote 'free speech' for people. Musk previously said he would allow former president Donald Trump back on the site, but the billionaire also behind Tesla and SpaceX said this week that Twitter will not reinstate banned accounts for weeks.

Last week, Musk fired hundreds of employees after taking control of Twitter. Defending his decision to fire employees, Musk said that it was needed as Twitter was losing more than USD 4 million per day."Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," Musk tweeted.

On Saturday, Twitter also began rolling out the paid subscription system where the users will have to pay $8 for the blue tick.