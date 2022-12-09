Elon Musk Drops Rare Pics of Ex-Girlfriend Grimes and His Son X Wearing His Own Twitter Batch

Tesla founder Elon Musk on Thursday took to Twitter to share snaps of his 2-year-old child X Æ A-12, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Grimes, from their visit to Twitter Headquarter San Francisco.

In one of the pictures, the little one is seen grinning in front of a sculpture of a heart form showing the city's iconic landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge.

Elon tweeted, "X in beautiful San Francisco." Subsequently, he tweeted a picture of X's entry pass to his fresh workspace, along with the caption, "And with his Twitter badge."

X in beautiful San Francisco pic.twitter.com/yM3LiGEpNL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022

And with his Twitter badge pic.twitter.com/4AzHMB1Poq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022

Beside X, Elon also shares Exa Dark Sideræl, also called Y, with Grimes. She who born via surrograte in December last year.

In April, Grimes had opened up on co-parenting and her relationship with Elon. "Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there."

"I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff. X is out there. His situation is like that," the 34-year-old told Vanity Fair.

Aside from X and Y, Elon is also father to twins Vivian and Griffin, aged 18, and triplets Kai, Damian and Sax, 16, from his first wife Justine Wilson. Sadly, their firstborn, Nevada, died in 2002, just 10 weeks after birth!

He also shared his opinion earlier this year when a report emerged suggesting he and Shivon Zilis, the project director at his Neuralink corporation, had become parents to twins in November last year.

Taking to Twitter in July, he said, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," after a report emerged that, "Collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

However, during an interview with Financial Times in October, Elon got candid about his growing family and said that he is "pretty sure there are no other babies looming."

Calling himself an "autumn chicken", he also hinted towards having more kids in the future as long as he can be a good father to them.

On the work front, Elon officially bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, guaranteeing that he wouldn't let Twitter become a "free-for-all hellscape." That same day he tweeted, "the bird is freed."