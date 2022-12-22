Elon Musk Defends Twitter Job Cuts, Says 'Otherwise, How Do We Pay The Server Bills'

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Wednesday defended his decision of firing half of Twitter’s employee base. He claimed that his ‘crazy’ cost-cutting measures are the reason the micro-blogging site’s finances are not upended. Earlier, he had announced that he is looking for a new CEO to replace him. The world’s second richest man, who is infamous for his capricious nature, told a live chat forum that without these changes, the company would have bled $3 billion dollars every year.

"Not good since Twitter has $1 billion in cash. That's why I spent the past five weeks cutting costs like crazy," he told Twitter Spaces, an audio-based feature of Twitter. He bought the company for $44 billion, completing the acquisition in October 2022.

"If... you're looking at it from my standpoint... basically, you're in a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don't work," Agence France-Presse quoted him saying.

Only a few weeks had passed, since Musk took over control of Twitter when he launched a massive lay off, firing half of Twitter's workforce which stood at around 7500 at the time. This move sparked concern that the company was insufficiently staffed to carry out content moderation. Reportedly, governments and advertisers were spooked by these sweeping changes.

Musk asserted that this strategy is working and by reducing costs and exp[anding subscriber revenue, he now thinks “that Twitter will in fact be OK next year" and break even. He pinned the blame for advertisers being reluctant to spend on his platform, on their negative economic outlook and not over concerns of content moderation.

He justified the new $8 subscription service called Twitter Blue by saying that it would help bridge the gap left by the drop in revenue coming from advertisers. "Because otherwise, how do we pay the fruggin' server bill," Musk said as quoted by AFP. He also informed that Twitter's hardware costs around $1.5 billion each year.

Earlier when the Twitter boss had announced he is looking for a new ‘chief executive’, he had said that such a person would be ‘foolish’ to replace him. He had also said that he would then limit himself to managing the software and server teams at Twitter.

(With agency inputs)