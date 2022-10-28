'The Bird Is Freed': Elon Musk Completes Twitter Takeover Deal, Fires CEO Parag Agrawal In 1st Move

AMERICAN billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday completed the USD 44 Billion Twitter takeover deal becoming the new owner of the social media platform. Musk, in his first tweet after becoming the new Twitter boss, said "the bird is freed". His ownership of Twitter began with the firing of four top executives, including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

According to a report by Reuters, quoting people familiar with the matter, Musk terminated Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, accusing them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.

The CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc has said he wants to "defeat" spam bots on Twitter, make the algorithms that determine how content is presented to its users publicly available, and prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division, even as he limits censorship.

Earlier on Thursday, Musk had tweeted that he is buying not to earn more money but "to try to help humanity, whom I love". Musk also told advertisers why he is finally acquiring Twitter, telling them that he wants the platform to be the most respected advertising platform in the world where users can see movies or play video games, ranging from all ages to mature.

In a letter to advertisers, he said that Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences. "In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature," Musk wrote to his more than 110 million followers.

He said that the reason he acquired Twitter is that "it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence". On Wednesday, he also visited Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, with a kitchen sink in his hands.

The $44-billion acquisition is the culmination of a remarkable saga, full of twists and turns, that sowed doubt over whether Musk would complete the deal. It began on April 4, when Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in the company, making him its largest shareholder.

The world's richest person then agreed to join Twitter's board, only to balk at the last minute and offer to buy the company instead for $54.20 per share, an offer that Twitter was unsure whether to interpret as another of Musk's cannabis jokes.

Musk's offer was real, and over the course of just one weekend later in April, the two sides reached a deal at the price he suggested. This happened without Musk carrying out any due diligence on the company's confidential information, as is customary in an acquisition.

(With Agencies Inputs)