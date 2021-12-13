New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Time Magzine has named Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Space X as Person of the year 2021 on Monday. It also named names for titles such as entertainer of the year, athlete of the year, and others.

"Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too," Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote.

According to the magazine, "The Person of the Year" signifies somebody "who affected the news or our lives the most, for better, or worse."

Tesla Chief has been named the same after a year that saw his electric car company become the most valuable carmaker in the world and his rocket company soar to the edge of space with an all-civilian crew.

Musk is the founder and CEO of SpaceX, and lead brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company. Tesla's market value soared to more than $1 trillion this year, making it more valuable than Ford Motor and General Motors combined.

Tesla produces hundreds of thousands of cars every year and has managed to avert supply chain issues better than many of its rivals, while pushing many young consumers to switch to electric cars and legacy automakers to shift focus to EV vehicles.

"For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society's most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is TIME's 2021 Person of the Year," the magazine's editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal, said.

"Even Elon Musk's spacefaring adventures are a direct line from the very first Person of the Year, Charles Lindbergh, whom the editors selected in 1927 to commemorate his historic first solo transatlantic airplane flight over the Atlantic."

Time magazine named the teenage pop singer Olivia Rodrigo as its "Entertainer of the Year", American gymnast Simone Biles "Athlete of the Year" and vaccine scientists were named "Heroes of the Year".

Read more about TIME’s 2021 Heroes of the Year here #TIMEPOY https://t.co/ryzKJ70KmG — TIME (@TIME) December 13, 2021

It also named Vaccine scientists ars TIME's 2021 Heroes of the Year "THE MIRACLE WORKERS."

Last year, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and VicePresident-elect Kamala Harris were jointly given the "Person of the Year" title.

Time began this tradition in 1927. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have also received the title in the past.

Posted By: Ashita Singh