Elon Musk Asks Twitter If He 'Should Step Down', Assures Will 'Abide By Poll Results'

ELON Musk on Monday posted a poll on Twitter, taking a vote on whether he should step down as the head of the microblogging site he recently purchased. He went on to say that he will accept the outcome of the poll and act accordingly.

However, he added a warning message: “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

While the results of the poll will be finalised later today, initial results saw a higher number of people seeking his removal as Twitter CEO.

The poll was released following the microblogging site’s announcement on Sunday that it would block Twitter accounts that have promoted other accounts on certain social media networks such as Instagram, Facebook and Mastodon.

"We recognise that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter," Twitter Support tweeted.

"Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely to promote other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribal, Nostr and Post," it added.

Additionally, Twitter noted that cross-posting content from any social media platform is still permitted. "Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy."

After Musk was criticised for major policy changes on the platform, Twitter modified its regulations.

Earlier, Musk's decision to ban journalists from Twitter on Friday was slammed as creating a dangerous precedent by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"We are very disturbed by the arbitrary suspension of accounts of journalists that we saw on Twitter," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.

He said media voices should not be silenced on a platform that professes to be a space for freedom of speech. The UN spokesperson said this move sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats and even worse.

Following a comment on Thursday, Elon Musk-led Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists with the site showing "account suspended" notices for them. After severe public backlash, the accounts were restored.