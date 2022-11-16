Elon Musk Announces New Release Date For Twitter's Blue Tick Subscription

AMERICAN Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that Twitter's blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29, a minor delay from his initial timeline to bring back the service on the social media platform.

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk tweeted.

Last week, Tesla CEO said that Twitter Blue will probably come back end of next week. On November 11, Elon Musk-owned Twitter suspended the paid subscription service which earlier had decided to charge USD 8 to users for getting verified.

However his decision sparked criticism among people, and it was reported that many fake verified accounts cropped up on Twitter, as result, it forced him to rethink his decision. Taking the matter into his hands, Musk said that any account trying to impersonate someone else would be disabled unless they declare it's a parody account.

The world’s richest man, musk took control of Twitter on October 27. Since then he has been making headlines for his flurry decision. Be it laying off employees and contractors including CEO Parag Agrawal, or charging USD 8 monthly to users who wanted a blue tick verification badge.

In India, the paid subscription which costs USD 8 in the US, was more expensive in India with Rs 719 a month. In fact, ahead of the roll-out of blue tick subscriptions across India, Elon Musk's newly acquired micro-blogging platform Twitter had started labelling Indian government handles and Indian media as "official".

In his latest move, Twitter's new boss fired yet another member of his micro-blogging platform team staff, that too via a tweet. The person whose employment has been terminated by Musk is an Android developer named Eric Frohnhoefer who had stated in his tweet that Musk's assessment of Twitter being slow as the app is doing ">1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render timelines," was wrong.