Elizabeth II, A Queen For The Ages | Obituary

Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96, was the world's second-longest reigning monarch. Her Majesty reigned over the United Kingdom for 70 years and 214 days after ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952.

She was the only monarch most Britons had ever known, and she represented an almost-vanished generation that fought in World War II.

Her 73-year-old son, Prince Charles, automatically becomes king, though the coronation may take months. It is unknown whether he will call himself King Charles III or something else.

It was a massive and history-making stint for the royal, who was born third in line to the throne, but one she took on with confidence and poise at the age of 25. 15 Prime Ministers have served Her Majesty during times of great personal sorrow, political turmoil, controversy, and celebration, ranging from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

Since ascending to the throne in 1952, it is estimated that the Queen has performed over 21,000 engagements, given Royal Assent to approximately 4,000 Acts of Parliament, and visited over 100 countries as Monarch, including Canada 22 times. During this time, she served as patron for over 500 organisations, sent over 300,000 congratulatory cards to centenarians, and sat for more than 200 official portraits.

The Queen, ever the technophile, embraced the digital age, launching Buckingham Palace's first official website, sending her first tweet in 2014, publishing her first Instagram post in 2019, and officially opening the Elizabeth Line in May 2022 using an Oyster card.

When Elizabeth was 21, nearly five years before becoming queen, she promised the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth that "my whole life, whether long or short, shall be devoted to your service."

It was a promise she kept for over seven decades.

Despite Britain's complicated and often contentious relationships with its former colonies, Elizabeth was widely respected and remained the head of state of over a dozen countries, from Canada to Tuvalu. She presided over the Commonwealth of 54 nations, which was founded on Britain and its former colonies.

Elizabeth was the matriarch of a royal family whose troubles were a source of global fascination, heightened by fictionalised accounts such as the TV series "The Crown." She was married to Prince Philip for more than 73 years before his death in 2021 at the age of 99. She is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth was in good health well into her 90s, despite using a cane in an appearance after Philip's death. She spent a night in a London hospital for tests in October 2021 after cancelling a trip to Northern Ireland.

She told guests at a reception a few months later, "As you can see, I can't move." The palace, which was tight-lipped about the details, said the queen was having "episodic mobility issues."

She met with diplomats and politicians virtually from Windsor Castle, but public appearances became increasingly rare. The Queen withdrew from royal calendar events such as Remembrance Sunday and Commonwealth Day ceremonies, though she did attend a memorial service for Philip at Westminster Abbey last March.

Meanwhile, she was preparing for the upcoming transition. The queen announced in February that she wanted Charles' wife Camilla to be known as "Queen Consort" when her son became king "in the fullness of time." It put an end to speculation about the role of the woman who was blamed for the breakdown of Charles' marriage to Princess Diana in the 1990s.

In May, she asked Charles to stand in for her and read the Queen's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament, one of the monarch's most important constitutional duties.

Seven decades after WWII, Elizabeth was once again at the centre of the national mood, this time due to the uncertainty and loss of COVID-19 – a disease she had herself in February.

With the country on lockdown and Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalised with the virus in April 2020, she delivered a rare video address urging people to stick together.

She invoked the spirit of World War II, a pivotal period in her and the nation's history, by echoing Vera Lynn's wartime anthem, "We'll Meet Again."

"We should take comfort that while we may have more to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again, "she said