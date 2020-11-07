United States President Donald Trump on Saturday promised legal challenges seeking to overcome the outcome of the presidential race after US media outlets projected Democratic nominee the winner of 2020 elections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: United States President Donald Trump on Saturday promised legal challenges seeking to overcome the outcome of the presidential race after US media outlets projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden the winner of 2020 elections. In a statement, Trump said the “election is far from over” and that his campaign will start prosecuting their case in court from Monday.

"The simple fact is that the election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the the highly contested states headed for mandator recounts, or states where out campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victory," the statement read.

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots," it added.

Biden's victory was sealed after democrats won the decisive state of Pennsylvania. 78-year-old Biden will become the 46th President of the United States of America while Indian-origin Kamala Harris will be his deputy.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja