New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, at least 8 people including 4 Indian-origin Sikhs were killed, while five others were left injured in a mass shooting incident at a FedEx facility in US state of Indiana. The accused, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott, allegedly committed suicide shortly after he committed the gruesome crime.

About 90 per cent of the workers at this delivery service facility are said to be Indian-Americans, mostly from the Sikh community. "This is very heart breaking. The Sikh community is devastated by this tragic incident," community leader Gurinder Singh Khalsa told PTI over the phone after meeting family members of the employees of the FedEx facility.

Late Friday night, the Marion County Coroner's Office and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released the names of the victims: Amarjeet Johal (66), Jasvinder Kaur (64), Amarjit Skhon (48) and Jaswinder Singh (68). The first three deceased are women. The IMPD said the coroner's office will determine the causes of death after autopsies are completed. Another Sikh, Harpreet Singh Gill, 45 was hit by a bullet near the eye and is now in the hospital.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris expressed condolences over the tragic killings. “Vice President Harris and I have been briefed by our homeland security team on the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, where a lone gunman murdered eight people and wounded several more in the dark of night,” Biden said in a statement.

“We have families in our country that are grieving the loss of their family members because of gun violence. There is no question that this violence must end. And we are thinking of the families that lost their loved ones,” Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters.

The shooter allegedly turned his weapon on himself before law enforcement arrived at the scene. FedEx has confirmed that he was a former employee at the Indianapolis facility. No further information was released.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, after the incident assured the kin of deceased all assistance from the Indian side. "Deeply shocked by shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community. Our Consulate General in Chicago in touch with Mayor & local authorities in Indianapolis as well as community leaders. Will render all possible assistance", he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan