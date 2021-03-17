Four victims were killed and another was wounded in a shooting at about 5 p.m. local time at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County, about 40 miles north of Atlanta.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Georgia Police on Wednesday arrested a man from south Georgia who is suspected of killing eight people, including at least six Asian women at a massage parlour and two-day spas in the Atlanta area. Two of the shootings were at spas across the street from each other in northeast Atlanta and the other was in Cherokee County.

Four victims were killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County, while three women were shot dead at another beauty spa. Authorities in metro Atlanta are investigating whether shootings at three massage parlours are connected.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said that they responded to a robbery call at the Gold Massage Spa on Piedmont Road in Atlanta and found three people dead. He also said that the police received another call of shots fired directly across the street at the Aroma Therapy Spa, where they found one person dead.

The Georgia police have nabbed the suspected accused in the shooting rampage. The accused, identified as Aaron Long, is a residence on Woodstock and was taken into custody in Crisp County, Georgia, about 150 miles (240 km) south of Atlanta.

Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, as reported by news agency Reuters said that investigators from both jurisdictions were "very confident" that the same suspect was the gunman in all three shootings.

Law enforcement officials did not offer a motive for the shooting rampage and said they did not immediately know if the Asian women were targeted. Also killed in the Cherokee attacks were a white woman and a white man.

A spokesman for the Atlanta field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the agency was assisting police in Cherokee County and Atlanta.





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan