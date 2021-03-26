In a statement, the Egyptian authorities said that a rescue operation is underway, adding that 36 ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

Cairo (Egypt) | Jagran News Desk: At least 32 people were killed while more than 80 were injured after two passenger trains collided at Sohag in southern Egypt on Friday. In a statement, the Egyptian authorities have said that a rescue operation is underway, adding that 36 ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

Giving details about the incident, the country's Railway Authority said that the collision happened after the emergency brakes on one of the trains, which were travelling in the same direction, were triggered by "unknown individuals".

Noting that a probe has been ordered, Egypt's Railway Authority said that the brakes caused one of the trains to stop and the second to crash into it from behind.

"The trains collided while going at not very high speeds, which led to the destruction of two carriages and a third to overturn," Reuters quoted a security source as saying.

Meanwhile, the pictures and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media showing flipped wagons with passengers trapped inside and surrounded by rubble. Several injured people could be seen lying at railway tracks while officials are conducting the rescue operation.

Egypt has one of the oldest and largest rail networks in the middle east but accidents have been occurring regularly. In 2018, a passenger train derailed near the southern city of Aswan, injuring at least six people and prompting authorities to fire the chief of the country's railways.

In the same year, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said the government lacks about 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or USD 14.1 billion, to overhaul the run-down rail system. El-Sissi spoke a day after a passenger train collided with a cargo train, killing at least 12 people, including a child.

A year earlier, two passenger trains collided just outside the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing 43 people. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.

Egypt's deadliest train crash took place in 2002 when over 300 people were killed when a fire erupted in a speeding train travelling from Cairo to southern Egypt.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma