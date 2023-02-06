Turkey, Syria Earthquake: PM Modi, World Leaders Express Condolences For Lost Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders have expressed condolences for bereaved families of those who have lost their lives due to a deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Turkey, Syria Earthquake: PM Modi, World Leaders Express Condolences For Lost Lives

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, expressed his grief over the loss of life due to the deadly earthquake that has hit Turkey and Syria. While extending his solidarity with the people of Turkey, he offered "all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy". 

"Anguished by the loss of lives & damage of property due to earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with people of Turkey & is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to micro-blogging site Twitter to say.

He was responding to a tweet by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he was listing the assistance that various agencies of Turkey have been providing its citizens.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reacted to the development in which he described the Turkish President as his "brother", while expressing his sympathies to the "brotherly people of Turkey".

"Deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck southeastern region of Türkiye. I send my profound condolences & most sincere sympathies to my brother President @RTErdogan & brotherly people of Türkiye on the loss of precious lives & damage to infrastructure," Sharif tweeted.

Meanwhile, Syria's President Bashar Al Assad has presided over an emergency meeting in the wake of the earthquake that has killed several people in Northern Syria as well. Italy, on the other hand, has downgraded the tsunami threat.

