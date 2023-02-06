Earthquake Kills Over 100 In Turkey, Syria; Five Deadly Earthquakes In Recent Times

Over 100 persons have died so far in the deadliest earthquake of recent times in Turkey and Syria.

A DEADLY earthquake shook huge swathes of Eastern Turkey and the bordering regions of Northern Syria on Monday. The magnitude of the earthquake was 7.9 according to the United States Geological Survey, making it one of the strongest to have hit any region in recent times. The USGS added that aftershocks as strong as 6.7 magnitude were reported in the region.

So far, at least hundred persons, from Turkey as well as Syria, have fallen victim to this fatal calamity. The epicentre of this earthquake - aftershocks of which were felt as far as Lebanon, Cyprus, and Egypt - was near the city of Gaziantep in Turkey’s Southeastern Anatolia region.

Many factors, a few within the ambit of human control, determine how fatal an earthquake could be. Building earthquake resilient infrastructure, planning construction site according to the local geology, and creating trauma centres to deal with the aftermath of such events can be crucial in saving lives. Unfortunately, many Third World nations lack such critical infrastructure.

Here are five recent earthquakes that shook the world -

1.Khost Afghanistan

Not nearly close to the highest magnitude earthquake that hit any region in 2022, this was defintely the deadliest. Afghanistan is a war torn country and was pushed back ages when the Taliban took over in August, 2021. So when this 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit, in June 2022, there was very less that could have been done to save the 1,100 lives that were lost.

2.Papua New Guinea

On September 10, 2022, residents of Papua New Guinea - world’s third largest island nation - in South East Asia were witness to a 7.6 magnitude earthquake. At least 21 people lost their lives to this calamity and 42 were reported to have been injured. The epicentre was in the Morobe province of the archipelago.

3.Indonesia

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake had shaken the West Java province of the world’s largest island Indonesia. West Java, a province infamous for corruption and poverty, was hardly prepared to deal with the calamity, leading to over 300 lives being lost. Several thousand persons were rendered homeless as buildings collapsed and got washed away in the landslides caused by the earthquake.

4.China

The Western Sichuan province of China was hit by a significant earthquake of 6.6 magnitude. This earthquake claimed the lives of over 90 people. This is one of the economically significant provinces in the less prosperous Western China.

5.West Sumatra, Indonesia

Situated in a seismically active zone, Indonesia very frequently experiences earthquakes. On February 25, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake had hit the province of West Sumatra the archipelago. At least 27 people lost their lives and several properties and infrastructure were damaged. Indonesia is located in a region which is described as the “ring of fire”, as there are several active volcanoes here and some have the potential to burst someday.