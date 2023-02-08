Earthquake Survivor Says Daughter Died In His Arms, Another Father Refuses To Let Go Of His Child's Hand

AS EARTHQUAKE shattered Syria and uprooted millions of lives in the war-torn nations, a man named Abdulrahman Ali al-Mahmoud shared the heart-rending story of how he watched his daughter die in in his arms. The Syrian man, who lay bandaged in a makeshift shelter with his other infant daughter, Mahmoud mourned the loss of his wife Sahar and younger child. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake flattened their house in Syria's Jandaris.

"My young daughter died in my arms and my wife died next to me," Reuters quoted him as saying. The man's arm hung in a sling and his face showed scars of injuries from the debris. Mahmoud and his daughter have taken refuge in a temporary shelter held up with sticks and has blankets for walls.

Mahmoud and his other daughter, who survived, were pulled out of the rubble by his wife's brother Salah al-Haji al-Akab. While Akab also dug out the bodies his sister and infant niece, he could not save them.

The man had taken his daughter's body to the hospital, but lost her in the chaos and now is unaware about who buried her or where. "We were asking. We wanted to bury her next to her mother. No one was answering," he said.

In another heartbreaking photo from a city in Turkey, a man could be seen holding the hand of his 15-year-old daughter, whose body lay trapped under the rubble. Sitting on the debris, Mesut Hancer was pictured clutching his daughter Imrak's pale hand as he stared into the distance with a blank face.

Just a few miles from the border with Turkey, Jandaris suffered extensive damage from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, with drone footage showing many of its buildings collapsed and others with caved-in walls or roofs.

"It feels like a nightmare that we woke up from and found everything in ruins," said Akab, standing on the immense pile of rubble that was once Mahmoud's home.

Overnight, rescue workers had struggled in the darkness, guided by their headlamps and the beams from mechanical diggers as they worked to save survivors from the wreckage of Jandaris. Yet because Jandaris is located in a rebel-held region of northwest Syria that no outside aid has reached, battered survivors of the earthquake have been left more vulnerable to the bitter winter cold.

A senior UN aid official said on Wednesday that cross-border relief work into northwestern Syria could resume on Thursday.